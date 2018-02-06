Netflix's 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' to End With Season 3

Facebook/UnfortunateEventsNetflix Netflix's "A Series of Unfortunate Events" season 2 will launch on March 30, while season 3 is currently filming in Vancouver.

Netflix's "A Series of Unfortunate Events" intends to be as faithful to the original novel as possible, so the popular TV series will finally end with season 3. In a recent interview, star Neil Patrick Harris confirmed the end of the series after season 3, saying they're keeping the structure of the book on which the Netflix series is based.

Harris, who plays Count Olaf in the series, said: "We're three seasons all in. We've intentionally been very truthful and factual and loyal to the books. We've added a few characters that aren't in the books, we've added some songs that you probably couldn't put into the books, but for the most part we're sticking to the structure of what already worked."

"A Series of Unfortunate Events" season 1 covered the first four of Lemony Snicket's 13 Baudelaire books — "The Bad Beginning," "The Reptile Room," "The Wide Window" and "The Miserable Mill." Because of that, fans assumed that three seasons would be enough to cover the entire series, which basically follows the misadventures of the Baudelaire orphans Violet, Klaus and Sunny.

With the series ending with season 3, it is safe to assume that the series will no longer dig deeper into the lives of the three orphans in the future. Instead, it will end where the author of the book intended to end it, adapting the series ender titled "The End."

Although Harris has already confirmed that no new season will follow season 3, fans of the Netflix series still has two seasons to bask in. The sophomore season of the popular series has yet to premiere in March, and the trailer for the season suggests that it will cover "The Austere Academy," "The Ersatz Elevator" and "The Vile Village." Its promotional image also hints that it will cover "The Hostile Hospital."

"A Series of Unfortunate Events" season 2 premieres on Netflix on March 30.