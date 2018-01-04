Netflix's 'She's Gotta Have It' Will Be Back for Season 2

Facebook/ShesGottaHaveItNetflix Promotional photo for Netflix's "She's Gotta Have It"

Netflix has renewed Spike Lee's "She's Gotta Have It" for another season. The half-hour series is based on a 1986 movie of the same title that marked Lee's debut as a filmmaker.

On New Year's Day, the filmmaker confirmed the show's renewal through an Instagram video, where he and his wife Tonya Lewis Lee expressed their thanks for fans who supported the first season of the show. "Thank you, thank you, thank you," he said.

"She's Gotta Have It" star DeWanda Wise also took to Instagram to celebrate the renewal. On the same day that Lee posted the Instagram video, Wise shared a photo of herself from the first season and captioned it, "Back to werq! Season 2 is OFFICIAL!! Can't wait to return to BK. Congrats to all of us!" she wrote.

In the series, Wise plays the lead role Nola Darling, a stubborn woman in her late twenties who lives in Brooklyn. The series follows her as she struggles to define herself and divide her time among her job, friends and lovers. The series depicts her as an artist who optimistically juggles her romantic relationships with three different men. Joining her in the cast are Cleo Anthony, Anthony Ramos and Lyriq Bent.

Directed and produced by Lee, the first season of "She's Gotta Have It" premiered on Nov. 23, 2017 and successfully garnered generally positive reviews as it managed to maintain the dramatic and comedic spirit of the original film. The project, which consisted of 10 episodes, also marked Lee's debut in directing TV series.

Details about the sophomore season are still scarce, but it will reportedly consist of just eight instead of 10 episodes and will see the return of most of the original cast members. "She's Gotta Have It" season 2 will still be directed by Le,, with Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee, Barry Michael Cooper and Lynn Nottage executive producing.