Netflix's 'The Crown' Drops First Image of Olivia Colman Portraying Queen Elizabeth II for Season 3

Facebook/TheCrownNetflix Claire Foy's last promo image for 'The Crown' on Netflix.

The first look at the new Queen Elizabeth II of Netflix's "The Crown" has been released.

On the show's Twitter page, the photo of actress Olivia Colman taking over the role that used to be portrayed by Claire Foy has been released.

The photo showed the British monarch sipping a cup of tea while wearing a pink dress and her signature pearl necklace. No other characters were seen in the post.

The Daily Mail revealed that Colman used to appear in several other shows before being casted for the coveted role in "The Crown," including "Peep Show," "Green Wing," "Twenty Twelve," and "Beautiful People."

It was also not the first time for the critically acclaimed actress to play the role of the Queen, since she used to portray the role in the movie "Hyde Park on Hudson" back in 2012. It also gave her a Best Supporting Actress award from the British Independent Film Awards.

The actress also earned a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film as well as a Primetime Emmy Award for Supporting Actress In A Limited Series or Movie for "The Night Manager."

Aside from Colman, other members of the cast for the third season of "The Crown" had been replaced. Tobias Menzies will take over the role of Prince Philip from Matt Smith, Helena Bonham Carter will now play the role of Princess Margaret instead of Vanessa Kirby, while Ben Daniels will replace Matthew Goode for the role of Antony Armstrong-Jones.

According to Collider, season 3 of "The Crown" will center on the events that happened in the British monarchy from the 1960s to the 1970s.

However, there is no announcement yet regarding the actor who will portray the role of the young Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth's son. However, Variety claimed that "God's Own Country" star Josh O'Connor is being considered as a strong candidate to take over the role from Billy Jenkins.