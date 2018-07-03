Facebook/TorontoTransitCommission One of the cars of the Toronto Transit Commission subway, where the young heroes jump from to rescue blind man.

It is not every day that a person will get to see a random heroic act in real life, but a Facebook user managed to see one with her naked eye.

In late June, Toronto resident Julie Caniglia shared an incident on Facebook that quickly became viral.

According to Caniglia, she suddenly heard a faint voice when her subway car pulled up at the Broadview station. The voice which said "Help, help me please" was not coming from anyone from the car. When she heard it again, she decided to look outside on the platform. That is when she and a man beside her saw a blind man with a walking cane lying on the tracks.

She also noted that the blind man injured himself. Upon seeing the situation, the man beside her quickly jumped on the tracks to pull him out with the help of two other men.

During the time of posting, Caniglia had no idea about the identity of the men who served as the heroes who saved the life of the blind man. That is why she decided to ask the help of social media to spread the word about their valiant deed.

However, CBC News managed to get a word from Kyle Busquine, one of the three young man who risked their lives to save the man blind in the subway.

Busquine told the publication that he can remember the man's voice filled with fear as he asked for help. Just seeing him on the track made Busquine and two others decide to jump on the tracks to push him onto the platform in the quickest time possible.

The Toronto Transit Commission later said that the blind man who fell was waiting for a westbound train when he walked off the platform's edge. He was immediately taken to a hospital to be treated for his minor injuries.

The names of the two other men remains unknown, but Busquine wanted to thank them for their help. He also said that he was very overwhelmed with all the appreciation that he received since the incident. Yet he claimed that it was just the right thing to do.

"Sometimes you just are where you need to be. I truly think that everything happened for a reason for sure and I'm just happy everything played out how it did," he also said. "It was the right thing to do, the human thing to do, to help someone else in need."