Netizens Slam Kylie Jenner for 'Transphobic' Father's Day Greetings

Kylie Jenner shared a touching post of herself and her sister Kendall Jenner with parent Caitlyn Jenner to celebrate Father's Day. However, not all netizens were impressed.

In her Instagram post, the 20-year-old model and reality star posted a series of throwback photos of her and her older sister with their father before the transition to become Caitlyn. She added the caption, "So lucky to have you."

Caitlyn, who previously identified as Bruce Jenner, announced that she is a transgender woman in April 2015.

The Federalist noted that several commenters were offended with the post, saying that the series of photos were disrespectful to their transgender parent.

One of the commenters seemed to believe that Kylie should not celebrate Father's Day with Caitlyn since he already identified herself as a transgender woman. The commenter also asked her to research what transgender means. "Its disrespectful to address somebody who is transgender as the gender they don't identify with. That would be like me addressing a male as a woman even though everyone knew they were Male. It's wrong," the commenter also wrote.

On the other hand, several commenters opted to defend the lipstick mogul. "You guys are being super mean it's still her dad no matter what change and she is a great daughter for supporting so stop it," one of them stated.

While Caitlyn remained mum about the controversial post, it seemed like she has no problem being referred to as "father" by her daughters with her ex-wife Kris Jenner. In a post that Kylie shared three years ago, she revealed that Caitlyn still allows her kids to continue calling her "dad."

Aside from Kylie, Kendall also shared several throwback photos with Caitlyn on her Instagram Story, but she opted to include a recent one where their father already transitioned to become a trans woman.