'Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition' Arrives Later This Month

Beamdog Explore a magical world of fantasy in high definition in "Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition."

"Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition" will be released on March 27, according to developer Beamdog.

Announced on a livestream last week, Beamdog CEO Trent Oster and studio director Phillip Daigle confirmed that the remaster of BioWare's Dungeons & Dragons role-playing game will be available on Steam by the last week of March. The livestream also showcased the new look for the Hall of Justice from the Wailing Death campaign.

During the stream, they also discussed how they plan to support the game post-launch. They have confirmed that they do plan to add new content that was never available in the original "Neverwinter Nights" but say that they will arrive in the future as separate modules and not packaged within the original campaign.

They also talked about how they will roll out large patches for the game but those that opt to pre-purchase it now will have first access to updates as soon as they are available. Other players will have to wait for major updates that aggregate all of the smaller ones that were previously released.

Interestingly enough, Beamdog also talked about how they are interested in bringing the game to the Nintendo Switch. While they have no formal plans or announcements for it as of now, it is something that sounds appealing to them.

Outside of the news regarding "Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition," Oster and Daigle also talked about the mobile release of "Siege of the Dragonspear," their own original expansion for "Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition." The game is available now on both Google Play and the App Store and is standalone application.

Those who own the mobile versions of "Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition" can opt to export their party from that and put it into "Siege of the Dragonspear" and, later on, continue that same group into "Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition" to make a truly seamless experience.

"Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition" will be available on March 27 on PC.