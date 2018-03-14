'Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition' Release Date Confirmed for March 27; Switch Version Coming?

"Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition" has a released date set, and it is set less than two weeks away — on Tuesday, March 27. Developer Beamdog announced the launch date for the PC version of the remake of the classic RPG, which will be coming out via Steam later this month.

It's been a productive live stream for Beamdog, as the studio summarized in their recent blog post. The live stream, which featured Beamdog CEO Trent Oster and Studio Director Phillip Daigle, ran on Friday, March 9, and covered, among a lot of other things, the upcoming PC launch of "Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition" on March 27.

To mark the announcement, the stream showcased the new and improved Hall of Justice from the "Wailing Death" campaign module of the RPG.

"Neverwinter Nights" is all about the content modules, whether they are official productions or fanmade, and more of them will be coming for "Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition" as well, as Oster and Daigle confirmed. Porting the classic ones from the old game is also something they have been looking at, as well.

"We're investigating requests for new content in the Original Campaign of Neverwinter Nights but don't have a solution currently," Beamdog noted, adding that they have slowly made progress on the new "Neverwinter Nights" Toolset.

Of course, the topic of a Nintendo Switch version came out. It's not something that Beamdog has any "formal plans" for right now, although the developers admit that the idea is "something that is appealing to us," as IGN quoted.

The video below is a teaser trailer for "Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition," which is coming out for the PC via Steam on Tuesday, March 27. New content for the game will be rolling out on the Steam Workshop as well.