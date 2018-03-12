'Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition' Release Date News: To Be Released on Steam This Month

Facebook/Beamdog A promo poster for the upcoming video game "Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition"

Video game developer Beamdog has recently announced the release date for the modern version of the Bioware role-playing game (RPG) "Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition." The classic game will be released on the Steam platform sometime this month.

The news was officially announced in a one-hour livestream video, wherein the developers discussed the multiple changes that the game had to go through in order for players to immerse themselves in the fantasy RPG once again, or for the game to be enticing enough for newcomers, despite it being released 16 years ago.

The game has been available for pre-purchase for quite some time now, and those who have already availed "Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition" will be granted with access to the earlier versions of the game, and will be among the first people to play right off the bat once the game is live.

As posted on Beamdog's official blog, the developers will continue to put out content even after the game has been released. However, they are not at liberty to share the information as to what types of content will be added to "Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition," but it is safe to assume that these may be in the form of additional quests, or new places on top of the original base content for players to explore and loot.

Given that the developers from Beamdog are formerly from Bioware, it is apparent that they are all about creating modern versions of classic RPG titles such as "Baldur's Gate" and "Baldur's Gate 2." Furthermore, they also expressed that they are interested in creating a version of "Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition" for the Nintendo Switch. It is notable to mention that there are currently no immediate plans for a Nintendo Switch port.

"Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition" will be released on March 27 on Steam for the PC.