New 'A Wrinkle in Time' Trailer Shows Meg Murry's Loneliness Over Her Father's Disappearance

Facebook/WrinkleinTimeMovie Disney's adaptation of "A Wrinkle in Time" is slated to premiere in March 2018.

Walt Disney Studios Canada has dropped a new trailer for "A Wrinkle in Time," one of Disney's most highly anticipated fantasy films this 2018. This new trailer is the third one released for the film and offers a new footage of lead character Meg Murry (Storm Reid) and her galactic adventure.

In the new footage, Principal Jenkins (Andre Holland) tells Meg Murry that she should not always use the disappearance of her father, Dr. Alex Murry (Chris Pine), as an excuse for her behavior. Another scene in the clip offers a first look at Meg Murry's home, where she is shown asking her mother, Dr. Kate Murry (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) if her father is really gone.

The new trailer also features Canadian singer Alessia Cara's song "Scars to Your Beautiful" — which is included in the "A Wrinkle in Time" soundtrack. It also offers a brief scene that sheds light on where the film's title is derived. Basically, this new trailer shows the struggles of Meg Murry as a young girl who has lost her father. The clip does not only show her loneliness over her father's disappearance but also her sadness over the fact that she does not have friends in school.

The synopsis of the film reveals that Dr. Alex Murry is not really gone after all, but he's somewhere Meg has yet to discover. Apparently, only Meg Murry is capable of saving him from where he is.

Directed by Ava Duvernay, "A Wrinkle in Time" also stars Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Zach Galifianakis, Michael Pena, and Levi Miller. The film is an epic adventure based on a novel of the same name by Madeleine L'Engle, which takes audiences across different dimensions of time and space as Meg Murry tries to search for her missing father.

"A Wrinkle in Time" hits theaters on March 9.