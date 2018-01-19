New 'Alien' Video Game Release Date Still Under Wraps

20th Century Fox, via its FoxNext Games subsidiary, is about to come up with a new "Alien" video game. To that end, it has bought out Cold Iron Studios to have them make a suitable follow-up to "Alien: Isolation."

The franchise may have second thoughts about coming back with a new movie, especially with "Alien Covenant" not doing too well at the box office. That leaves 20th Century Fox with the option to turn to video games instead, with "Alien: Isolation" showing everyone that the "Aliens" series still makes for a compelling story if given the chance.

Twitter/Alien/Fox Fox's gaming division has announced an upcoming video game based on the "Alien" series.

"Alien: Isolation" is a horror game done right, as Den of Geek points out, and it looks like Fox is inclined to agree. To that end, the network is shelling out big money to buy Cold Iron Studios outright in order to get a new video game project under their direct control.

Their first task, as a team built up by former developers by Cryptic, is to expand the "Alien" franchise towards a new setting. A first-person shooter that will "explore areas of the universe that fans haven't gotten to experience" is now in the pipeline, and it will be the first "Alien" video game title that Fox will be directly supervising, as well.

An official title and release date have not been revealed as of this time, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cold Iron Studios may not have a list of top triple-A titles to their name yet, but the company has amassed experience working with other studios, as Eurogamer notes. The studio started out in 2015 when it was founded by a few veterans from Cryptic Studios, which is well known for their "City of Heroes" and "Star Trek Online" multiplayer titles.

The studio has worked alongside the main teams behind "BioShock Infinite," "Doom," "Borderlands," "Metroid Prime 3" and more; all of them, titles that are based on themes that have elements similar to the "Alien" series.