New Amazon Listing Reveals 'Hellraiser: Judgment' Release Date

Facebook/HellraiserMovies Promotional photo for "Hellraiser"

Fans of "Hellraiser" will be able to see the latest installment in the franchise before Valentine's Day. If a new Amazon listing is anything to go by, then the "Hellraiser: Judgment" Blu-ray will be out on Feb. 13, 2018.

"Hellraiser: Judgment" has been in development for a long time and recent reports claim that it has actually been finished for quite a while. However, its release date has been pushed back due to the recent controversy involving Harvey Weinstein. Weinstein was the former head of The Weinstein Company, the original producer of the "Hellraiser" franchise.

The Weinstein Company has been in a tight spot since reports about Weinstein's sex scandal came out in October. As a result of the controversy, "Hellraiser: Judgment" reportedly ended up with Lionsgate. Unfortunately, the company does not have enough confidence in the project to give it a theatrical release and two months is not enough to put together a promotional campaign to justify a theatrical release.

The good news, however, is that although "Hellraiser: Judgment" will not be released in theaters, fans can still catch it on Blu-ray or VOD. This installment follows Detectives Sean Carter (Damon Carney) and David Carter (Randy Wayne) as they try to find the serial killer behind the series of gruesome deaths in their city. The two detectives will join forces with Detective Christine Egerton (Alexandra Harris) in conducting the investigation, which involves otherworldly horror.

As for its cast, actor Dough Bradley, who played Pinhead in the previous installments of the "Hellraiser" franchise, will no longer return to reprise his role in the upcoming installment. In "Hellraiser: Judgment," he will be replaced by newcomer Paul T. Taylor.

Directed by "Hellraiser: Revelations" director Gary J. Tunnicliffe, "Hellraiser: Judgment" is set for release on Blu-ray on Feb. 13, 2018. The movie is currently available for pre-order on Amazon.