New Apple iPhone X Plus Rumors: Company To Release 6.1-inch iPhone Without 3D Touch

REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed A customer tests the features of the newly launched iPhone X at VIVA telecommunication store in Manama, Bahrain, November 3, 2017.

With the first month of 2018 nearing its end, it's time to look forward to the successors of last year's iPhone X and iPhone 8 models. After starting last year's rumor cycle with prediction of three new iPhone models entering the market, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has added a few more details on what fans can expect.

According to Kuo, Apple will be releasing an updated version of its flagship model equipped with a 5.8-inch OLED screen, a larger 6.5-inch OLED model, and a new mid-range model that will feature a 6.1-inch display. As always, the new models will also feature elements of both the iPhone X and the cheaper iPhone 8 models.

Kou's update concerns the mid-range 6.1-inch model specifically saying it will have an aluminum frame similar to the iPhone 8. Additionally, the phone features the standard non-stacked logic board and the rectangular battery instead of the more compact setup found in the iPhone X.

As for its display, the phone will have the same bezel-reducing design, complete with a notch for Face ID. Kuo claims that the display itself will be an LCD panel instead of OLED which drastically reduces its price point to around $700-$800.

This will be a nice improvement over the $999 iPhone X which suffered low sales due to its hefty price. However, being a mid-range smartphone, it will also drop some of its predecessor's more advanced features with just a single rear camera, 3GB of RAM, and no 3D Touch. This will place it on par with the iPhone SE which is currently the only iPhone without the technology.

It's still the early days for iPhone rumors however and any new information should be taken with a grain of salt. That being said, Kuo does have a decent track record of predicting Apple plans to fans can probably have confidence in his leaks.

As for the iPhone X, Apple will reportedly not sell it at a lower price point once the new models are released but rather discontinue it altogether. For those who are interested in owning one, better acquire one now before they stop pumping out of the assembly line.