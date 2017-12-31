New 'Aquaman' Promotional Image Features Wet and Shirtless Jason Momoa

YouTube/Warner Bros. Pictures Jason Momoa as Aquaman in "Justice League"

"Aquaman" is still a year away but Warner Bros. has already released a few teasers for the upcoming film. This week, a new image from "Aquaman" has been dropped, showing the titular character's alter ego in action.

The new image shows a shirtless Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) in all his glory, wet from the head down and seemingly gearing up to put his mighty physique to good use. While the image does not reveal any other character but him, it is clear that someone who's not included in the shot is approaching him and will soon take a beating from the heir of the Atlantis.

In "Justice League," Aquaman is portrayed as the strong ruler of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis and the Earth's oceans, characterized by his unique physique, incredible strength and speed and his ability to command all sea-life. In a recent interview, Momoa revealed that the Aquaman that the audience saw in "Justice League" was just a small part of him.

"'Justice League' was only a weekend in Arthur Curry's life. This is a totally different beast. In 'Aquaman,' you see when his parents met and what happened to them. Then the little boy being raised and finding his powers and going through that and never being accepted on either side. And then becoming this man who puts up all these walls. You just slowly see this man harden up and be completely reluctant wanting to be king and not knowing what to do with these powers he has. I think James Wan just killed it," said Momoa.

"Aquaman" will delve into the life of Arthur Curry and his road to accepting his destiny as a superhero. Since "Aquaman" has already wrapped filming, fans can expect Warner Bros. to drop the first official trailer for the film anytime soon.

"Aquaman" will arrive in theaters on Dec. 21, 2018.