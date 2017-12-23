New 'Avengers 4' Set Photo Hints That Vision Will Make It Out Alive After 'Infinity War'

Facebook/AvengersInfinityWarSaga Promotional photo for "Avengers: Infinity War"

Fans of the "Avengers" franchise know that not all of the Avengers will be able to make it out alive after the Infinity War. Although it remains uncertain who of them will survive and who will die during the ultimate battle, a new "Avengers 4" set photo reveals that Vision (Paul Bettany) will still be alive after the war.

Previously, it was reported that some of the major Avengers will die in "Avengers: Infinity War." There were previous speculations that Vision will be one of the casualties of the war, but a new set photo from the "Avengers 4" hint that he could make it out of the war alive.

Earlier this week, the actor who plays Vision, Bettany, shared a photo of himself on the set of "Avengers 4." Although it is possible that the photo is just for flashbacks in the fourth and final "Avengers" movie, it is also possible that Vision will indeed be able to survive the war. The first trailer for the film also hints that the Android will be able to survive their first round of war against Thanos.

Connected to this, Marvel head Kevin Feige said, "There will be two distinct periods. Everything before 'Avengers 4' and everything after. I know it will not be in ways people are expecting."

Meanwhile, it was also recently revealed that the first five minutes of "Avengers: Infinity War" will be huge and devastating as the Avengers feel the wrath of Thanos (Josh Brolin). "Within the first five minutes of Infinity War, people will understand why Thanos is the biggest and baddest villain in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You know, we've been teasing Thanos since the very first 'Avengers' film... We've been teasing him for years and the trick is when you tease something for that long you have to deliver," Feige stated.

"Avengers: Infinity War" hits theaters on May 4, 2018. "Avengers 4" will arrive on May 3, 2019.