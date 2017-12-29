New 'Black Panther' TV Spot Shows T'Challa's Rise to Power

Facebook/BlackPantherMovie Chadwick Boseman leads as the titular character in Marvels' "Black Panther."

A new TV spot for the "Black Panther" features the rise of a new king.

The new TV trailer for Marvel's next superhero film reveals that T'Challa will be the new ruler of Wakanda. His rule is not surprising, considering how the character has protected the land for generations.

The synopsis for the upcoming film reveals that T'Challa will go back to the remote and technologically advanced African nation to rule over it after the death of his father. The film will find T'Challa succeed the throne and take his rightful place as its heir after the death of the King of Wakanda. However, everything changes when a new villain suddenly reappears.

Early details about the film reveal that T'Challa and his position will be tested when his powerful old enemy reappears, drawing him into a challenging conflict that endangers the fate of Wakanda and the entire human race. Young as he is, he will be forced to gather his allies and unleash his full power as the Black Panther in order to take down his enemies and ensure the safety of his people.

"Black Panther" will see the return of Chadwick Boseman as the titular character. Joining him in the cast are Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis.

Directed by Ryan Coogler and written by Coogler and Joe Robert Cole, the film is produced by Kevin Feige with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nate Moore, Jeffrey Chernov and Stan Lee. The film is Marvel's next outing since "Thor: Ragnarok," which arrived in theaters in November and decimated the winter box office. Just this week, it was confirmed that popular rapper Kendrick Lamar is contributing to the film's soundtrack.

"Black Panther" is set to hit theaters on Feb. 16, 2018.