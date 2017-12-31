New 'Busou Shinki' Game in the Works?

(Photo: Twitter/Busou_Shinki) The new "Busou Shinki" artwork shared by Konami.

A new project based on the beloved "Busou Shinki" franchise appears to be in the works.

In a new livestream, Konami teased what is being said to be a brand-new game complete with a catchphrase that goes: "Re Arm, Re Boot, Re Construct!!!"

It also featured depictions of various "Busou Shinki" characters by a handful of artists, but the company did not announce what it is exactly they are teasing. However, Konami was very active online in the past few days.

The "Busou Shinki" website, specifically the games category, was updated to credit Hiroyuki Owaku as chief producer for this mystery new project and Toriwo Toriyama as character supervisor.

Maki Asai is listed as the model designer with the names of each and every artist who shared their character illustrations included as well.

On the official "Busou Shinki" Twitter account, which has been inactive for six years until this new project, Konami shared the same imagery and catchphrase that they showed in the livestreamed video.

The official Twitter account of Newtype magazine, however, confirmed that "new development" for the "Busou Shinki" franchise is indeed happening by posting a picture from Kadokawa's booth for the series at the Comiket on Friday.

While it is pretty much confirmed at this point that "Busou Shinki" is returning, it is unknown at the moment what form it will come back as. The speculation is that it will be a new game set in the much-loved universe.

Three games have been released based on the franchise, which started as a toy line, so far. The most recent one, "Busou Shinki Battle Masters Mk.2," came out back in 2011.

For now, however, nothing is set in stone yet. Fans will have to keep their eyes peeled for anything that Konami reveals. What's sure at the moment is that "Busou Shinki" will be making its comeback.