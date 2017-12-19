A few days ago, rumors emerged that a popular PlayStation 3 (PS3) title from Atlus is making a comeback. Today, it is confirmed to be mature-oriented action puzzle video game franchise "Catherine."

(Photo: Atlus) The official logo for the new "Catherine" installment.

Being developed by Studio Zero and Atlus, the new chapter in the popular series is officially titled "Catherine: Full Body" and it will be released on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on a yet-to-be-revealed date.

As per Gematsu, this installment will follow the third Catherine named Rin, the honest and gentle pianist at Vincent's regular bar. She will be of help to Vincent, who is disturbed by nightmares, by showing him new values. Her story will in "Catherine: Full Body" will introduce new arcs for the other two Catherines.

For those who are wondering about the subtitle "Full Body," it is a wine term used to imply that the new Catherine joining the fray is "richer and somehow more erotic."

Gameplay-wise, "Catherine: Full Body" will have more than one ending and will feature a "large amount" of episodes, anime movies, and "sexy" events.

In the puzzle action stages of the game, players will be introduced to a new mechanic where they can move blocks where multiple are linked.

There will also be a "wide range" of difficulties and convenient systems that will allow players to enjoy the game until the very end. "Catherine: Full Body" will also include a new mode and players can switch between it and traditional modes.

Online battles were also included in the title because of "unexpected excitement for the competitive mode overseas." Finally, players will enjoy the ability to cross-save.

Atlus and Studio Zero are literally halfway through the development of "Catherine: Full Body" and are now working on the final half.

Fans can check out the official website for now, with information set to be revealed on an upcoming issue of Weekly Famitsu releasing Thursday, Dec. 21.

This will include the official description for "Catherine: Full Body" as well as interview with the developers and a front cover illustrated by character designer Shigenori Soejima.

For a taste, however, the publication shared a screenshot from the game alongside the second "Catherine" installment released in the last-generation PlayStation console to show the improvement in the graphics.

"Catherine: Full Body" is also expected to be the center of attention in the Niconico live stream happening on Friday, Dec. 22, titled "From a Traditional RPG to Full Body!? Studio Zero Broadcast 2017."

Here, fans can expect the worldwide first look trailer for the game as well as "deep discussion and audacious talk" on what to expect. The broadcast will kick off 19:30 JST with a live drawing session with Soejima.

Fans first caught wind of the returning PS3 game after leakster Ryokutya2089, who is always the first to share online content from Japanese publications like Famitsu and Dengeki PlayStation to the rest of the world, claimed that he heard of it.

He did not know which title it is exactly but the general speculation was that it will be "Catherine." The insider also said that the announcement will be made this month, which turned out to be true.

Apart from "Catherine: Full Body," Studio Zero also has a new role-playing game coming up codenamed "Project Re Fantasy."