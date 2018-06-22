New Children's Book Helps Kids Learn About Sin, Salvation, and Eternity With Jesus

(Photo: GLM Publishing) Young children will learn about eternity with Jesus in upcoming book, Forever With Jesus, 2018.

Author Lee Ann Mancini is gearing up to release another book for her award-winning Adventures of the Sea Kids book series, titled Forever With Jesus, which will help children understand "sin, death, salvation, and eternity with Jesus."

"It has always been difficult to find resources that help families and leaders talk about experiencing a death in their lives. This is a resource that will help you through the experience in a gentle and loving way," Ryan Frank, CEO/Publisher of KidzMatter, said in a statement shared with The Christian Post. "This is one series that every church and family should add to their libraries, impacting kids and leading them into solid relationships with Jesus!"

"In an ever-increasing sinful world, children are fearful of many things, especially death. Death is an aspect of life that is inevitable and painful, especially for a young child. Children need to learn that when they have love and faith in Jesus they will live forever with Jesus in paradise, and there will be no fear of death for those who believe."

In Forever With Jesus, the sea kids will learn some of the most important facts of Christianity including Jesus died for their sins, and a belief in Him will give them access to live in Heaven forever.

"The cousins visit their grandparents for Grandma Pinky's 80th birthday. During their visit, their grandparents' neighbor, Mr. Higgins, passes away. Grandma reads the Bible and tells her grandchildren how wonderful heaven is and how there will be no more tears, pain, or suffering. The children understand that they do not have to fear death because their belief in Jesus guarantees they will live forever with Him in heaven," the children's book description reads.

Mancini is an adjunct professor at South Florida Bible College and Theological Seminary. The awarding-winning children's author has won over 25 awards for her series, Adventures of the Sea Kids. She says her mission is to "help little ones have a strong relationship with Jesus at an early age, teaching them how to be like Jesus, showing love, compassion, and acceptance for others."

Forever With Jesus is illustrated by Dan Sharp and will be released by GLMPublishing Aug. 1.