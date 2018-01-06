New Dell XPS 13 Revealed in CES 2018 With Display and CPU Upgrades

Dell Promo image for the new Dell XPS 13 released in 2018.

Dell finally unveiled an upgrade to their XPS 13 laptop line during the Consumer Electronics Show this week.

As with many product upgrades, the highlighted change in the new Dell XPS 13 lies in the processing chips. Customers can choose a laptop powered by either an 8th-generation Intel Core i5 or i7 chip. People wanting to get the new XPS 13 can also configure their laptop to operate with either a Windows 10 or an Ubuntu 16.04 system.

Dell has also incorporated its InfinityEdge display technology into the device which promises to offer a "virtually borderless" screen. The new laptop will have an entire 11-inch display without needing to bump up the computer's size, which remains at 13.3 inches. Meanwhile, Dell is also offering an XPS 13 variant with the InfinityEdge Touch display.

As for the design, there will also be several noticeable changes in the 2018 upgrade. Since portability has always been the trend in new products, the new XPS 13 is intended to be smaller and will feel lighter at around 2.7 pounds.

Frank Azor, the general manager for Dell's XPS and Alienware line, said (via ZDNet): "It'll be smaller than the current XPS 13, it'll be thinner than the current XPS 13, it'll be lighter in weight, and unlike a lot of our competitors, who have compromised performance in order to deliver smaller, thinner, lighter products, we're actually going to increase the performance profile of the XPS 13 by as much as 80 percent."

Azor added that the new laptop design did not mean weaker battery capacities. He said the new XPS 13 could run up to 19 hours "even with all that incredible performance in it."

Meanwhile, customers can also choose a random access memory configuration from 4 to 16 GB. For its storage capacities, there are options ranging from 128 GB to 1 TB.

The new XPS 13 laptop is now available via Dell's official online store.