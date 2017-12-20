New 'Destiny 2' Bugs Inconvenience Players Just a Few Weeks After Bungie Resolved XP System Issue

"Destiny 2" players are up in arms again, and just a few weeks after the game's development team promised to do better, too. Just like the fiasco with the way the game awarded experience points, this new controversy deals with another hidden mechanic.

The weekend merchant Xur is a recurring character in the game, and he's sought after by "Destiny 2" players for one of the new items in his inventory — the Three of Coins.

It's a callback from the first "Destiny" game, as Polygon points out, and as a consumable, it supposedly boosts the chance a player can win an exotic engram from events and activities that reward them.

The item, when used supposedly provides a buff, the exact mechanics of which was not spelled out by Bungie. To test the claim, several players did some testing of their own, posting the results on Reddit.

According to a Reddit user Brknsymmtry, trying different buff combinations yielded no exotic engrams. Just to add to the insult, the two exotic engrams that were obtained in the course of playing "all day and all night" came up at the time when the Three of Coins buff was not present.

"This is clearly bugged and there is no way the frequency would be this low or just flat out not there. I tried heroic and non heroic strikes, all of crucibles playlists, trials, and public events. Not one," the player explained, and other Reddit posters also claimed to have come to the same conclusion.

Bungie promised to look into the matter, as they posted on Twitter last Sunday, Dec. 17. The result of their investigation was not well received by players, either.

According to their results, using the item does not work properly with Heroic Strike missions, as Bungie posted in a forum update on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

"We have found that Heroic Strikes do not currently grant higher chances for Exotics when using Three of Coins consumables, compared to Vanguard Strikes," dmg04 of Bungie explained, adding that they will be looking to address the issue with a hotfix next year.