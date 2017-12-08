New 'Destiny 2' DLC Weapon Shipped With Bug According To Bungie

Facebook/DestinyTheGame Promotional picture for "Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris."

The Curse of Osiris expansion is now live for "Destiny 2," bringing with it a variety of new in-game content. One of these is the Prometheus Lens, a heavily-overpowered weapon that is wreaking havoc in the game's PvP game modes.

The Prometheus Lens is an exotic trace rifle, a weapon with very high stability and even greater range equipped with a laser that can tear enemies to shreds in just a few seconds. This made it the most powerful weapon available in the game and as such, many players are upset about it.

They have been very vocal about the weapon's devastation on the game's subreddit as the current PvP arena has devolved into one giant laser tag tournament. Obviously, players who are lucky enough to get their hands on a Prometheus lens have been dominating the PvP scene forcing other players to rely more on their skills or forgo multiplayer battles for the time being.

This led Bungie to release a statement to address the complaints regarding the weapon. According to the "Destiny 2" developer, the weapon is bugged, although didn't give much in terms of details. They did, however, assured players that they will be working to fix the issue soon.

"We know about the Prometheus Lens. It's not what we intended," Bungie said. "The weapon shipped with a bug, which we intend to fix with Destiny Update 1.1.1, along with everything else in the December update."

Players have petitioned that this week's Trials session be canceled in light of the bug but so far, Bungie has yet to make an official announcement.

The Prometheus Lens is not the first balance issue Bungie has faced with "Destiny 2." The developer was recently forced to change its XP system when players discovered that taking part in shorter events scaled down XP gain.