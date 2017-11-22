New 'Destiny 2' Update 1.0.7 Fixes Issues Across All Platforms, Adds 'Osiris' Announcement

Facebook/DestinyTheGame A promotional image for "Destiny 2."

Apart from adding an important announcement, the latest update for 'Destiny 2' revolved around addressing certain bugs and issues.

According to the official patch notes for Update 1.0.7 of the Bungie's multiplayer first-person shooter video game, an announcement for the Curse of Osiris was added. Moreover, the Hotfix, which is also dubbed as "The one before Curse of Osiris," also addressed the erroneous awarding of Faction Rally tokens of the Venture Capital Clan Perk.

Furthermore, it also fixed "a rare crash with the Taken Blight Public Event." As for the game's companion apps, the update also "Added Factions and Collections to the Progress section" and improved the help search feature for both the Android and iOS. Moreover, the help search was likewise improved on the Web version.

Gamers playing the PC version, on the other hand, also received a resolution to the issue "that was causing additional Buffalo errors on PC." The Curse of Osiris DLC is slated to launch on Dec. 5.

Meanwhile, Gamespot noted that "Destiny 2" will be one of the games to receive enhancements for the Xbox One X console from Microsoft. Bungie, confirmed in a blog post earlier this month that the game will "scale to meet the potential" of the newly-released console.

"On December 5, along with the launch of Curse of Osiris and Season Two, we'll be deploying an update to Destiny 2 that will deliver stunning gameplay with high dynamic range (HDR) lighting to these new consoles," wrote Bungie. "You'll also see adaptive 4K resolution on the PlayStation 4 Pro and 4K on the Xbox One X," the developer added.

"Destiny 2" joins the list of other titles that will receive Xbox One X enhancements like "Halo 5: Guardians," as well as Xbox 360 games like "Assassin's Creed," "The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion," and "Fallout 3."

It is expected that more titles will receive their respective enhancements in the coming year.