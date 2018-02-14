New Details About Star Wars-Inspired Hotel in Orlando Cause Stir Among Fans

Reuters/Barbara Liston Security officers staff the entrance at the Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, U.S., June 13, 2016.

New details about the planned Star Wars-themed hotel are making fans go crazy. According to Disney, the hotel/resort will be "unlike anything that exists today."

Disney Parks released new information about the hotel to be built in Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. According to a blog post by Disney, the hotel will be connected to the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge theme park inside Disney World.

"This first-of-its-kind resort will combine luxury with complete immersion into an authentic Star Wars story," Disney Parks wrote.

It is mentioned in the post that guests will become "citizens of the galaxy" upon entering the hotel. Instead of casual shirts or dresses, guests will have the chance to put on Star Wars-inspired clothes to make the experience unforgettable. People will also have great views of the galaxy from their hotel room windows. "Every resort window will also have a view into space. The opportunity for immersion at this resort will also stand out among all Disney resorts around the globe," Disney Parks added.

Disney nor representatives of Disney World have not provided any exact date for the hotel's grand opening. The Galaxy's Edge theme park is scheduled to open its doors in 2019, and there are speculations that the hotel will be ready during that time to welcome people. Disney Parks said more updates about the hotel will be coming soon. Many people are now waiting for more information, and more importantly, if the hotel will have an entertainment area.

Disney Parks also released an artist concept art of the hotel, and it is everything fans are hoping for. Meanwhile, the Star Wars-themed hotel is not the only one making news. The Pixar Pier park at Disney California Adventure will start welcoming visitors on June 23. The park will "feature four whimsical neighborhoods representing beloved Pixar stories."