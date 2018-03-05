New Details About 'Zorro' Reboot Hint at a Female Lead Character

Reuters/Lucy Nicholson Actor Gael Garcia Bernal poses backstage with the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for his role in "Mozart in the Jungle" at the 73rd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 10, 2016.

Although not much has been heard about the "Zorro" reboot, the project has seen significant movements in recent months. Just last week, new details about the "Zorro" reboot were revealed, hinting at a possible gender twist.

Currently titled "Z," Jonas Cuaron's "Zorro" reboot already has a few actors attached to it. Back in May 2016, Gael Garcia Bernal was confirmed to join the cast of the reboot, presumably as the titular character. Last month, "Dope" star Kersey Clemons also came aboard for an unspecified role but that time, no detail about her character was revealed yet. Now, new details have surfaced about Clemons' character, hinting that she will be the female lead.

Although fans have assumed since 2016 that Bernal will play Zorro in the upcoming film, it looks like that won't be the case. Over the weekend, a new report surfaced claiming that Clemons would be the female lead, a teenager of Haitian descent.

What particularly led to speculations that Clemens will be the female Zorro is the fact that in the film, she reportedly named herself "Zee" to honor the iconic hero Zorro she grew up idolizing. On the other hand, Bernal's character is described as an "adventurer" who will serve as Zee's mentor, "passing on the ways of the swashbuckler to the next generation."

New reports suggest that Bernal's mystery character and Zee will team up in the reboot to take down a shady corporation called M-Corp. Although it has long been speculated that Bernal will be Zorro, it looks like he is not. Instead, he is a man named Emiliano Garza, the mentor of Zee.

As of now, Clemens and Bernal's characters in the film remain a mystery, and nobody knows who of them will play Zorro. However, there are speculations that Clemens' Zee is being positioned as the lead character by the end of the film, judging by the project's working title "Zee."

"Zorro" doesn't have a release date yet.