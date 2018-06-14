New 'Dumbo' Trailer Gives a Sneak Peek at Tim Burton's Live-Action Remake

"Dumbo" is back on the big screen, and this time, Disney is giving this classic the live-action remake treatment. There's a new trailer out, too, that gives a short preview of Dumbo, Dreamland, and renowned filmmaker Tim Burton's take on the animated classic.

Tim Burton is tapped to bring the Oscar award-winning 1941 animated classic and bring it forward as a live-action feature with his trademark lavish production. The result, as seen in this brief preview released by Disney on Wednesday, June 13, is a sneak peek at the heartwarming scenes of the remake that shows a few clips of Dumbo taking to the air for the first time.

(Screenshot) YouTube / Disney Movie Trailers Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus.

The movie will star Danny DeVito as circus owner Max Medici, alongside Colin Farrell as the former circus star Holt Farrier and his family who suddenly found themselves the caretaker of a newborn elephant with strangely large ears.

Eva Green joins the act as the aerial artist and current star of Medici's show, Colette Merchant, and Michael Keaton does a bit as the slick and persuasive entrepreneur V. A. Vandevere, who set sights on the baby elephant when it was suddenly revealed that Dumbo can fly.

While the 1941 classic was a story about how Dumbo worked up the courage to learn how to fly, the new movie will take place a bit later than that, as DeVito, Farrell, Keaton, Green and Alan Arkin revealed at CinemaCon earlier this year.

As their earlier CinemaCon panel revealed to fans, the 2018 live-action adaptation of "Dumbo" will instead follow the story of the elephant and the circus family right as Dumbo discovers that he can fly by flapping his massive ears, according to Deadline.

Twitter / Disney Disney and award-winning director Tim Burton is bringing a live-action adventure movie of the classic "Dumbo," coming to theaters everywhere in March of 2019.

An official synopsis has also been made available to go with the new trailer as well.

"Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland," the trailer, which is #31 on YouTube trending as of writing, laid out the story.

"Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Eva Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets," the synopsis continued.

"Dumbo" is set to come to theaters everywhere in Mar. 29, 2019, with more details and new trailers expected to come out over the next few months.