New England Patriots NFL Roster Rumors: Rob Gronkowski In No Hurry To Decide On Future

Reuters/Kevin Lamarque New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrates scoring a touchdown.

It seems Rob Gronkowski is still not ready to commit to playing in the 2018 season.

The New England Patriots would like Gronkowski to make a decision before free agency starts on March 14, but according to Peter King of The MMQB, the four-time first-team All-Pro tight end is reportedly not in any hurry to decide whether or not he will play with the New England Patriots next season.

That does not come as a surprise. During an appearance on PFT Live last week, Gronkowski agent, Drew Rosenhaus, also told ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio that the two-time Super Bowl champion wants some more time to think about his future in football.

"You know, I'm not sure. I got together with Rob after the season, he and I have a great, great relationship. And he said to me, 'Can I take some time?' And that's all we talked about, when it came to football," Rosenhaus said, via CBS Boston.

Gronkowski caught 69 passes for 1,084 yards (15.7 yards per reception) to go with eight touchdowns in 14 games with the Patriots last season, and he was named to his fifth Pro Bowl.

The former University of Arizona is a very productive player, but he has been hampered by injuries throughout his career, and he has not played a full season since 2011. After the Patriots' Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last month, he admitted that he might not return next season.

"I'm definitely going to look at my future, for sure, sit down in the next couple weeks, and see where I'm at," Gronkowski said, via Boston.com.

"I'm just going to sit down, reflect on the season, and probably talk to my teammates. We fought all year long, all the receivers, running backs, linemen," he added.

If Gronkowski does not make a decision soon, the Patriots may have to approach the offseason under the assumption that he may not return.