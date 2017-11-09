New England Patriots Roster, Injury News 2017: Cornerback Stephon Gilmore May Play in Sunday's Game Against the Broncos

(Photo: Reuters/Doug Benz) Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Steve Breaston (15) tangles with Buffalo Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore after an incomplete pass in the second quarter of their NFL football game in Orchard Park, New York, Sept. 16, 2012.

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore is ready to return to the field after missing the last three games with a concussion.

During a media scrum on Monday, Gilmore confirmed that he will be available when the Patriots take on the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium this Sunday. He should give the Patriots' struggling secondary a much-needed boost.

Interestingly, Gilmore wouldn't confirm if he has already cleared the National Football League's (NFL) concussion protocol.

"I don't want to talk about injuries the whole time because (the Patriots) told us not to talk about them," Gilmore said, via MassLive.com. "So I'm not really going to talk about injuries. I feel good, and we'll go from there," he continued.

The Patriots still haven't made an announcement either, so fans should probably temper their expectations until he has been officially given the green light to play.

Gilmore was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, so he's still not 100 percent yet. However, the injury report didn't specify what was holding him back. Is the ankle injury he sustained earlier this season still bothering him? Or is he still experiencing some symptoms of concussion?

In any case, Gilmore can't wait to get back out there.

"I feel like I got better and better every game, just like probably everybody in the league. Felt comfortable that game ... just got to prepare like I was doing, feel good, take it day by day and work on my craft, work on everything I've got to work on to play great," Gilmore said, according to MassLive.com.

Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers have announced that they have released Martellus Bennett, and it didn't take long for observers to note that the Patriots may be interested in a reunion with their former tight end.

Bennett filled in for Rob Gronkowski when the four-time Pro Bowler got hurt last year.