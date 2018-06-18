New England Patriots' Tom Brady Starting to See the End Coming, But His Play Isn't Showing That

Brady recently said in an interview that he is thinking about retirement more often now

Wikimedia Commons/Jeffrey Beall Tom Brady with the New England Patriots last season

There's an old saying in sports that's about Father Time being undefeated.

It's an easy way to say that no athlete, no matter how great, will ever be able to escape the inevitable declines brought about by the passage of time.

Over and over again, that saying has been proven right, but if there's one athlete who can honestly say that Father Time has not diminished his greatness just yet, it is the New England Patriots' Tom Brady.

At an age (40) where most pro athletes are either shells of their former selves or simply retired, Brady was busy putting up one of the best seasons of his legendary career.

Brady connected on more than 66 percent of his pass attempts last season. Over the course of the season, he piled up 32 touchdowns against only eight interceptions while gaining 4,577 yards with his passes, according to Pro Football Reference.

For many quarterbacks in the NFL, Brady's 2017 would have been a career-defining campaign, but for him, it was just another run-of-the-mill MVP year.

Still, even if his level of play remains extremely high, Brady has admitted that he is now starting to think about retirement.

Via NFL.com, Brady mentioned during an interview with Oprah Winfrey that he is thinking about the end of his career more often now. Brady added: "I think I'm seeing that there's definitely an end coming, sooner rather than later."

Brady did note that he will continue playing as long as he feels that he can commit to doing everything needed to get prepared, but he did also hint that he wants to be there for his kids as they continue to grow up.

Brady has nothing left to prove on the football field, and if he suddenly decides to retire after next season, no one can honestly say that he does not deserve a well-earned departure from the sport he loves.

If Brady is already starting to see the end, he should try to look a bit farther as well, as there will be many celebrations of his career coming whenever he decides to finally bid farewell to the NFL.