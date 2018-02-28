New 'Fahrenheit 451' Trailer Features Michael B. Jordan as 'Firemen' Member

Reuters/File "Fahrenheit 451" stars Michael B. Jordan

HBO has dropped the first full trailer for its upcoming original movie, "Fahrenheit 451." The trailer teases yet another intense action movie from the network and offers a glimpse of a blatant futuristic version of a dystopian U.S. society.

The scenes depicted in the trailer are reminiscent of those found in the book the movie is based on. In the trailer, Guy Montag (Michael B. Jordan) is still part of the Firemen and his boss, Captain Beatty (Michael Shannon), says that the only way they can achieve equality in society is by setting books on fire.

"Have you ever seen a physical book before?" Captain Beatty asks Montag. "Do you wanna know what's inside? Insanity. Chaos," he adds. The scene then shows Montag telling a group of young men and women, "By the time you grow up, there won't be one book left," to which they answer, "Yes, sir."

The trailer is filled with scenes of books being burned, with Jordan looking as intense as he is in Marvel's "Black Panther." This is quite expected, considering how intense his character is in the movie's source material. "Fahrenheit 451" is based on Ray Bradbury's 1953 novel of the same title, which is about the future of the United States after the country bans books and hires a group called "Firemen" to hunt down the materials and burn them down.

Just like the original novel, the HBO movie is also set in a future society and follows Guy Montag as he is tasked to burn outlawed books. Later in the story, he finds himself disillusioned with the dystopian society and realizes how much he has contributed in destroying knowledge. He eventually quits his job and joins a resistance group whose members memorize and share to the world the greatest literary and cultural works in history.

Directed by Ramin Bahrani, "Fahrenheit 451" is set to premiere in May on HBO.