New 'Fantastic Beasts 2' Promotional Images Show Young Dumbledore, Grindelwald

Facebook/fantasticbeastsmovie 'Fantastic Beasts 2' will premiere in November 2018.

New promotional photos for "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" have emerged, offering a first look at Jude Law's young Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore. The first stills of the beloved character from Harry Potter are the first to show Dumbledore in his early days.

The sequel to the hit movie "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" will not arrive until the latter half of 2018. but teasers have already made their way online since last year. After revealing the title of the second film, Warner Bros. released first-look images of some of the characters who are starring in the sequel. On Sunday, the studio dropped new images from the film yet again, this time featuring Dumbledore and the young Grindelwald (Johnny Depp).

In one of the photos, a young Professor Dumbledore is shown hovering on a desk at Hogwarts, with some wizarding paraphernalia behind him. The other photo also shows Depp as the young Grindelwald, standing on the street with his sidekick. Vinda Rosier (Poppy Corby-Tuech).

Last weekend, the latest issue of Empire magazine also hit the bookshelves, featuring exclusive photos from the film. The feature offered a glimpse of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and Tina (Katherine Waterston) standing against a wall and looking anxious.

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" is the second of five planned films in the extension of the "Harry Potter" universe. It will follow magizoologist Newt Scamander as he gets recruited by his former teacher Dumbledore to join him in thwarting the plans of the evil wizard Grindelwald.

Depp's character is the main villain in the upcoming film. Recently, some netizens lambasted Warner Bros. for not recasting the role of Grindelwald in light of the abuse allegations against Depp, but the studio and film director David Yates defended their decision to keep him.

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" arrives in theaters on Nov. 16.