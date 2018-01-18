Facebook/fantasticbeastsmovie Promotional image for 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald'

Fans could not be more excited about "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," and new photos have been released to help tide them over the wait.

The new photos offer fans a look at the Paris setting of the upcoming sequel. The first photo shows Newt (Eddie Redmayne) holding up a postcard from Paris. He seems to be happy as he reads the back of the card, though it remains to be seen who the postcard is from and what it says.

The second photo shows Newt and Tina (Katherine Waterston) wearing dark coats as they stand in front of what looks to be lockers. They have their heads turned, though it is unclear what they are looking at. The image was previously released by Empire as an exclusive. The final photo shows Newt and Jacob (Dan Fogler) walking through the streets of Paris. Newt has his trusty suitcase with him, while his sidekick of sorts carries a pail right behind him.

It can be recalled that Jacob had his memories erased at the end of "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," so how he became involved with the wizarding world again remains to be answered. However, it is important to note that before the first film concluded, Jacob flashed a knowing smile at Queenie (Alison Sudol), who came into his bakeshop.

The sequel will take place in 1927 and is mostly set in Paris. However, fans will also get to see New York and London. Director David Yates recently revealed to Entertainment Weekly that each film will be set in a different city.

"Jo's already told us where the next one is taking place," Yates said. "It's very exciting. This is a global story, ultimately. And given that there's a global audience for this, it's all the more delightful to take the story to different parts of the world."

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" will premiere in U.S. theaters on Nov. 16.