New Footage for 'Total War: Warhammer 2' DLC 'Tomb Kings' Released

Facebook/TotalWar Promotional picture for "Total War: Warhammer 2."

Creative Assembly has released a new Tomb Kings footage for "Total War: Warhammer 2," featuring Settra the Imperishable as she faces off against the Liche King himself, Arkhan the Black. Apparently, the upcoming DLC is shaping up to be one of the weirdest yet most exciting yet.

The new footage offers a glimpse of a head-to-head Vortex campaign between Settra the Imperishable and Arkham the Black, who are known to despise each other's guts. The footage also shows some of the new mechanics of the game, including the strange recruitment style of the Tomb Kings. It also suggests how frail their economy is, as walking mummies seem to find it hard to land a good job.

As the two eccentric armies face off in the footage, the clip also shows all sorts of scenarios, with characters raising the dead and plundering some treasure at sea. It also shows the Mortuary Cult, which lets characters make striking deals with their neighboring dwarfs. In the footage, the Mortuary Cult allows the player to trade his resources and canopic jars in exchange for powerful units and some items that he can use to perform magic. Also included in the clip are some footage of the dynasty-based tech tree and the Books of Nagash.

Alongside the new footage is the complete roster of the Tomb Kings, which includes Grand Hierophant Khatep and High Queen Khalida. The roster reveals that aside from the Legendary Lords, the upcoming DLC also includes mounts like Skeletal Steeds, Chariots of the Gods and Warsphinx, as well as monsters like the Hierotitan and the Tomb Scorpion.

While the video only focuses on the highlights of the new DLC and does not offer a glimpse of the whole thing, it still gives fans something to look forward to. "Total War: Warhammer 2's" Tomb Kings DLC arrives on Jan. 23. The game is currently available exclusively for PC.