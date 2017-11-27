'New Girl' Last-Minute Renewal: Jake Johnson Reveals What He Did to Get the Show 1 More Season

(Photo: FOX) A promotional still from "New Girl" season 6.

"New Girl" is not over yet for Jake Johnson, so he made sure the show's journey is not coming to an abrupt end.

The actor revealed to TVLine that he was one of the people who joined series creator Liz Meriwether in convincing FOX co-chairmen Dana Walden and Gary Newman to renew the series for one final season to properly conclude the story of Jess (Zooey Deschanel) and company.

I was one of [cast members] that wrote them and asked for more. I said, "I don't think you gave us enough time to finish the show the right way. And I would really appreciate — and I think the fans would appreciate — a final goodbye to these characters."

The actor also reminded the FOX honchos of the loyal fan base that "New Girl" earned and how they should do right by them by wrapping up the show in a way that will make them happy.

I've done a lot of projects — and some of the projects have fans and some don't. And to be on a television show that actually has a group of people who care [is special].

This leads to "New Girl" getting a seventh season, which will include eight episodes that will give viewers the chance to, for the last time, check in on Jess and the group four years after the events of the season 6 finale, which ended with Johnson's character Nick locking lips with Jess.

The time jump is a pitch made by Meriwether's team that ultimately compelled the FOX chiefs enough to revisit their midseason schedule to squeeze in an eight-week run for "New Girl" after they made up their mind about pulling the plug on it.

Johnson believes that it will be "cool" to do the time jump:

I think we were running in circles a little bit, so I think jumping forward [is smart]. Everyone is a little further along [with their lives].

"New Girl" will air its seventh and final season next year.