'New Girl' Season 7 Finale Air Date, News: Three-Year Time Jump Begins April

"New Girl" season 7 will run its final season beginning April. The upcoming installment, however, will be a short-season run with eight episodes only and will time jump three years into the future.

Creator Liz Meriweather initially didn't think FOX will give the series another run to properly close the show. She wrote the finale of "New Girl" season 6 as the end of the series but she fought for one final installment with the network.

"I do feel really good about the end of Season 6, but I really wanted the chance to say goodbye to the show with a final season," Meriweather said.

"New Girl" season 7 will follow the characters as responsible grown-ups. Schmidt (Max Greenfield) and Cece (Hannah Simone) become parents, while Winston (Lamore Morris) is engaged to Aly (Nasim Pedrad) and they're expecting to grow their family.

Nick (Jake Johnson) and Jess (Zooey Deschanel), on the other hand, will try to figure out if they want to get married. Nick is now a successful book author in the new season, while Jess joins him on his book tours. Their relationship has had a lot of conflicts throughout the series but the two are slowly growing together.

Schmidt is a stay-at-home dad, while his true love Cece is a modelling agent.

"Schmidt is a helicopter parent," the actor explained his character's new direction. "He's just trying to figure out a way where he can get rid of all responsibility in his life and dedicate all the focus to his child."

"New Girl" premiered on FOX in 2011 and showed the character as flawed and broken individual who are still figuring out what they want to do with their lives. The final episode of "New Girl" season 7 will air in May and will run for an hour on FOX. Catch the show's return beginning Tuesday, April 10, at 9:30 p.m. EST.