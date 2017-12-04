'New Girl' Season 7 News: On the Renewal, Episode Count, and Spoilers

Facebook/NewGirlonFOX Promotional image for "New Girl."

Fox series "New Girl" almost did not make the cut to return for another season but recent reports have revealed how the cast helped make the renewal possible. Furthermore, the episode count of "New Girl" season 7 has been revealed and it seems that it might be the perfect length to wrap up any loose ends from the previous season.

According to reports, at the first indication that the show will most likely get axed and canceled after season 6, creator Liz Meriwether urged the cast to reach out to Fox chairmen Dana Walden and Gary Newman to request for a new season, even one with limited episodes. Fox ultimately heeded the request of the cast and the loyal fans, as they granted "New Girl" season 7 with a very limited episode count. "New Girl" season 7 will span for eight episodes, which is far lower than the usual 22 episodes per season.

"I was one of [cast members] that wrote them and asked for more. I said, 'I don't think you gave us enough time to finish the show the right way," actor Jake Johnson, who portrays Nick, told TVLine. And I would really appreciate, and I think the fans would appreciate, a final goodbye to these characters.' I've done a lot of projects, and some of the projects have fans and some don't. And to be on a television show that actually has a group of people who care [is special].'"

Aside from the renewal and the episode count, it has also been revealed that "New Girl" season 7 will not pick up where it left off in the previous season. Instead, it will feature the events of the universe four years after what happened in "New Girl" season 6. As to what will this mean for the characters of the Fox series, fans will have to wait and see.

"New Girl" season 7 is expected to be released sometime in this coming spring.