'New Girl' Season 7 Spoilers, Cast News: 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Vet Cast as Winston's Dad

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Mingle Media TV) J.B. Smoove is set to appear on "New Girl" season 7

For its final season, "New Girl" will introduce fans to Winston's (Lamorne Morris) father and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" vet J.B. Smoove was tapped to play the role.

The actor, who is also known as Jerry Angelo Brooks, will make his debut as Winston's dad in the fifth episode of "New Girl" season 7, where Morris is pulling double duty as a director too.

Winston's father has been mentioned quite a few times on the show, but never really showed up. Fans do not know much about him either except that he abandoned his son as a child and Nick's (Jake Johnson) kind of stood as this father figure to Winston.

However, it looks like their long-awaited reunion will at long last happen in "New Girl" season 7 soon although it is unclear what will happen when they finally see each other.

It is to be noted that the final season of the series is set three years after the events of the previous season, wherein Winston called his father in an attempt to reconnect with him.

Since three years have passed since that moment by the time "New Girl" season 7 rolls in, it is possible that the two already managed to rebuild their relationship and are closer than ever now — that is if things went great after that call Winston made.

Winston's dad, on the other hand, has become one of the biggest mysteries on "New Girl" especially since the parents of the other members of the core group have appeared — more than once for some — over the course of the show.

Although fans have already met Winston's mom played by Anna Maria Horsford early on in the series. The actress was brought back for the previous season.

With "New Girl" season 7 marking the end of the series, it is only fitting that Winston, and the fans for that matter, finally meet his dad.