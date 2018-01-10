'New Girl' Season 7 Spoilers: Jess and Nick Get Married?

"New Girl" season 7 will premiere on FOX in April. The final season will run for eight episodes to wrap up the stories of Jess (Zooey Deschanel), Nick (Jake Johnson), Schmidt (Max Greenfield), Cece (Hannah Simone), Winston (Lamorne Morris) and Aly (Nasim Pedrad).

Facebook/NewGirlonFOX The cast of "New Girl" will be on television for the last time when season 7 airs from April to May on FOX.

A photo posted on Johnson's Instagram suggested that Jess and Nick might finally get married in the show's last offering. "New Girl" season 7 will actually open with a three-year time jump from season 6, with Jess and Nick contemplating on the next chapter in their relationship.

"Jess wants him to propose, and then she decides she's happy with the way it is," Deschanel revealed. "So, we'll see."

The comedy series was originally supposed to end its run in season 6, which already had a satisfactory finale. Creator Liz Meriweather together with executive producer Brett Baer, however, fought for another season and FOX granted their request. The writers said that "New Girl" season 7 is a gift to the fans.

"We wanted to be able to end the story for them in a way that the show had a full completion," Baer told E! "This was always a show about growing up and this was a way to put our final bow on it."

Meanwhile, Schmidt becomes a stay-at-home dad and a helicopter parent in "New Girl" season 7. He and Cece are raising a 3-year-old daughter named Ruth.

Winston and Aly, on the other hand, are also going to be parents when the show returns. Winston's dad, whom he reached out to in the sixth season's finale, will also appear in the new season. JB Smoove will play the character.

"New Girl" debuted in 2011 and received favorable feedback from viewers and critics. The show received several nominations from the Golden Globes and the Emmy Awards in its run.

FOX renewed "New Girl" for season 7 at the last minute. Catch its premiere on Tuesday, April 10, at 9:30 p.m. EST.