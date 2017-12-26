'New Girl' Season 7 Spoilers: Jess Could Be Getting Married but Not to Nick?

(Photo: YouTube/FOX) A screenshot of Jess (Zooey Deschanel) and Nick (Jake Johnson) from the sixth season finale of the FOX comedy series "New Girl."

It looks like "New Girl" will end with two lovebirds exchanging vows.

Filming for the seventh and final season of the series has recently wrapped and cast member Jake Johnson teased in an Instagram post that his character Nick will be at a wedding for the finale.

#NewGirl finale A post shared by jake johnson (@mrjakejohnson) on Dec 12, 2017 at 8:13pm PST

Whether it will be his or not remains to be seen although Zooey Deschanel, who plays Jess, has hinted to TVLine that "New Girl" season 7 will see Jake not too keen on getting married.

She teased that the two will struggle with the decision to get hitched or not.

Jess wants him to propose, and then she decides she's happy with the way it is. So, we'll see.

Some fans who are closely examining the "New Girl" season 7 photo are speculating that Jess will be a blushing bride, but not to Nick.

One fan notes that there seems to be another guy on Jess' left but was only cropped out from the picture, adding that she looks like a bride while Nick does not look like he is the groom in that wedding.

Add to that the fact that the second episode of "New Girl" season 7 will involve Jess deciding to work for her old flame Russell (Dermot Mulroney) by running his nonprofit business. This may have given them a chance to not only reconnect but to also rekindle their romance.

Deschanel says that Nick does not have a problem with where Jess works at least in the beginning. Where this could lead them remains to be seen.

Of course, it is difficult to piece things together from the evidence available and it is easy to take it out of context since there are all sorts of possibilities to explain what is going on in that picture.

For now, it looks like fans will have to wait for "New Girl" season 7 to arrive to learn the truth.