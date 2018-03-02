'New Girl' Season 7 Spoilers, News: First Promo 'Friends To The End' Released

Facebook/NewGirlonFOX Promotional image for 'New Girl'

A new promo has been released for the seventh and final episode of "New Girl."

The near 30-second video, titled "Friend to the End," opens with members of the gang saying each other's names. It then continues with more of the same, before Schmidt (Max Greenfield) expresses his excitement, saying he shaved his whole body the previous night in preparation.

While the promo clip does not offer much in terms of what to expect in the new season, details about the plot have been slowly trickling out since it was announced that the show would return for one last hurrah. Greenfield previously promised a satisfying final season, comparing it to a greatest hits compilation.

"I think [creator Liz Meriwether] and the writers did a really great job of saying we're going to have fun with these eight episodes, and we're going to kind of play the hits," he said. "We call back a lot of fan favorites. It's great. If you watch the show and you're a real fan, I think the way that we wrap it up is going to be satisfying."

True enough, some familiar faces will be returning to reprise their roles, including Dermot Mulroney's Russell Shilling. For those who are unaware, Russell is one of Jess' (Zooey Deschanel) ex-boyfriends. There is also talk of Megan Fox, who played Reagan, possibly making an appearance. However, when asked, star Jake Johnson kept his lips tightly sealed.

"I'm not gonna give anything away," he said.

Winston's (Lamorne Morris) long-lost father will also be introduced. Playing him is J.B. Smoove, who is known for his work on "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

Story-wise, the final season will pick up three years after the events of the season 6 finale. Cece (Hannah Simone) and Schmidt are raising their daughter. But, with Cece busy with her career, Schmidt will be acting as a stay-at-home dad — and he will be loving it.

"New Girl" season 7 will premiere on Tuesday, April 10, at 9:30 p.m. EST on Fox.