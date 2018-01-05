New Google Calendar Design To Be Forced On All Devices

Reuters/Brian Snyder The sign marking the Google offices is lit up in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., June 27, 2017.

Recent reports have revealed that Google will be forcing the new and streamlined design of Google Calendar to its users. Furthermore, the new update will remove some key features that might incite a clamor from the fans.

"On January 8th for Rapid Release domains (and January 15th for Scheduled Release domains), we'll begin auto-upgrading users whose domains are set to the automatic (default) rollout option," Google said in a statement. "In this phase, users will still have the option to opt out of the new UI until February 28th, 2018, when all users will be fully upgraded. Please note, any individual users who had manually opted out of the new web UI previously will not be upgraded until February 5th."

In summary, Google will be changing the user interface of the Google Calendar app on all devices by Feb. 28, regardless of whether or not the fans would like to. They will also lose the option of opting out from the new user interface. The rollout of the update will be gradual, with some devices expected to take up to 15 days to showcase the new features. Google also revealed that the move was made to introduce a uniform way of interacting with the app, which fans speculate to be reflective of the search giant's desire to roll out updates in an easier manner.

Despite the new and streamlined design of Google Calendar and the bigger space for reminders, one key feature has been reported to be phased out. The Quick Add function that has been accessible in the Create button in the Classic view will be leaving the user interface. In the updated version, events that would normally be added in the Create button can only be made by tapping on a time slot or the add button. More information is expected to be released on the new update for the Google Calendar.