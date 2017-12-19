New 'Grey's Anatomy' Spinoff Updates: What's Next For Ben Warren?

Facebook/GreysAnatomy Jason George as Ben Wallace in the new spin-off for 'Grace Anatomy'

A Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital doctor will trade his scrubs for a bunker gear in the still-untitled "Grey's Anatomy" spin-off.

Reports revealed that the upcoming spin-off will feature Jason George's character Ben Warren, after he told his wife Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) in season 14 episode 7 that he wants to leave his job as a surgeon to work as a firefighter. But the outgoing doctor is still expected to drop by the hospital from time to time.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, George revealed that the spin-off series will be introduced when "Grey's Anatomy" returns for the second half of season 14. The episode will bring in some of the characters from the new show.

The actor also revealed that there is a big possibility to see both shows interact with each other. "I'm sure they'll do it in grand Grey's style, as they're want to do. And then these shows will coexist on the air and let the mixing begin," George stated. "It's almost like when you start dating somebody, you're bringing them to meet your friends sometimes and they're bringing you to meet their friends sometimes."

But since Ben will have a different path with his wife, George admitted that he was a bit worried about his character's marriage and raised the issue to the show's producers. "They told me, 'Well, you're probably right to be concerned, because I'm sure Bailey is going to be concerned,' so I think we're still in the middle of working out what that means. I'm as much a fan of the show as anybody, so I'm figuring it out myself," he also said.

Aside from George, the cast for the spin-off will include Miguel Sandoval as the fire station's father figure Captain Pruitt Herrera, Grey Damon as Jack, as well as Jaina Lee Ortiz as the show's female lead Andy Herrera.

ABC has yet to announce the show's official title and release date.