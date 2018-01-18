'New Gundam Breaker' Announced By Bandai Namco For PS4

Youtube/876TV Screenshot from the 'New Gundam Breaker' trailer.

Bandai Namco Entertainment has announced the latest entry in the "Gundam Breaker" series in a recent announcement titled "New Gundam Breaker." The game is set to be released for the PlayStation 4 in Japan and Southeast Asia in 2018 with a Western release date to be announced soon.

First announced during the Gundam Game New Year Festival 2018 livestream from Tokyo, "New Gundam Breaker" will be made using the Unreal Engine 4 and allows players to build their own Gunpla using a dedicated frame. As the title suggests, players can collect parts by breaking down enemies in battle.

It also features a new real-time customization system that allows for in-battle customizations giving players the ability to upgrade their gunplas without the need to go back to a hangar. Not much else is known about the game except that it will be fully revealed with a dedicated livestream on Jan. 28, Sunday at 5:00 p.m. Japan Standard Time.

The game's predecessor, "Gundam Breaker 3" was released for PS4 and PS vita back in 2016. In addition to a Japanese release, the game also received an English localization for the Asian market suggesting that its sequel will get the same treatment.

In addition to "New Gundam Breaker," Bandai Namco is also set to release the "Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2" game this 2018. In the original game released back in 2012 for the PlayStation 3, players were perpetrated into teams where they can run around the map as a human and pilot their own Gundam.

Sadly though, despite many expecting new details during the Gundam Game New Year Festival, Bandai Namco didn't reveal any information on the game. However, the game's producer did mention that a new trailer will come at the end of the month. He also encouraged the fans to wait just a bit longer which is set to be released early this year.