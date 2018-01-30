'New Gundam Breaker' News: Gameplay Details on First Ever Gunpla Game Revealed and More

(Photo: YouTube/Bandai Namco Entertainment) A screenshot from "New Gundam Breaker."

Bandai Namco Entertainment has revealed new details about its upcoming game, "New Gundam Breaker."

The latest title set in the "Gundam" universe is an action game, and is deemed the first and only game in the series based on "Gunpla" or "Gundam" plastic models.

By defeating enemies, stealing and gathering up their Gunpla parts, and customizing your very own Mobile Suit, you can create the strongest Gundam all your own. Many Gunpla battlefields are being prepared. Battles will even unfold atop a desk. There are even situations where 1/60 size giant enemy Gundam appear. Players will be able to enjoy battles where there is a considerable difference in scale.

"New Gundam Breaker" will feature real-time customization battles in which players can transform into a much stronger Gunpla by equipping their Mobile Suits with the parts they get from beating opponents. They can install these parts instantly although they can do so as well at the end of the battle.

"New Gundam Breaker" also features three-on-three team co-op matches. Players will be tasked to execute the objectives that appear during the battles such as defeating 20 enemies of the third force. The team will score after successfully performing them.

The rules are simple: your team must try to earn the highest score within the time limit to win. Of course, you can also play single-player.

The battlefields in "New Gundam Breaker" are especially made for Gunpla action, which is why players can engage in a showdown on a desk. Rinko Shakuno will serve as commentator. This, Bandai Namco, believes is what ultimately sets this game apart from other "Gundam" games.

"New Gundam Breaker" is set in an academy "involved in the large-scale university town plan aimed at fostering talent specialized in Gunpla production and battle."

Some of the characters players will meet there are Yui Mikagura, who "cannot afford" to be defeated by all means, Shougo Morita who believes that "strength is justice," and Simon Kakaki, who is intent on proving that financial investment makes so much difference.

"New Gundam Breaker" will be released on the PlayStation 4 sometime this year.