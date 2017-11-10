New 'Harry Potter' Games Arriving Soon on Consoles and on Mobile

Facebook/PortkeyGames The logo of Portkey Games.

Potterheads who are looking to take their fandom to a different plane, so to speak, will be able to do so in the video gaming realm very soon.

According to an update posted on the Pottermore website, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment (WBIE) has reportedly launched a new label called Portkey Games, where a series of "Harry Potter" console and mobile games will be released. The named was derived from a magical item from the popular fantasy franchise that "transports wizards from place to place," the post added.

The upcoming games will showcase a wide range of new and familiar characters "'at different points in their lives' from the Harry Potter stories." Aside from the characters, players can also expect to see "new locations" and "new story elements" revolving on the "Harry Potter" franchise.

Meanwhile, WBIE president David Haddad also shared his excitement for the launching of the new project. "With Portkey Games, we are thrilled to answer the fans' requests for more games inspired by J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World," said Haddad. "We are working with talented creators to build games that focus on player-generated stories, which will live alongside the magical universe created by J.K. Rowling," he added.

Meanwhile, Gamespot noted that the first title under Portkey Games is the "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite." The game, which is AR in nature, will be developed by Niantic Labs, which happens to be the brains behind the hit mobile game, "Pokemon GO."

Furthermore, the report noted that the creation of Portkey Games will usher in a new wave of "Harry Potter" games for consoles after a relatively long hiatus. Some of the previous games featuring the franchise include the eight movie tie-in games from EA, as well as Warner Bros.' Lego Harry Potter series, among others.

Pottermore and WBIE did not release any concrete details as to the names the titles of the console and mobile games but fans can expect to hear more in the coming months.