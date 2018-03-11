New Image of Iron Man's New Bleeding Edge Armor Released

Facebook/Iron Man Will there be a fourth "Iron Man" movie?

Robert Downey, Jr. is wearing a new armor in "Avengers: Infinity War." Earlier this week, Entertainment Weekly released a series of vibrant "Avengers: Infinity War" covers, featuring some of Marvel's mightiest superheroes, including the superhero who started it all — Iron Man.

As revealed by EW, the Iron Man is going to have his new armor in the upcoming film, called the Bleeding Edge armor. The armor is heavily based on the Prime Armor from the Marvel Comics, only that the entire armor is an arc reactor. Being that, the armor is capable of spreading throughout Tony Stark's entire body once it is activated.

In a recent interview with EW, Downey revealed that his favorite part of "Iron Man 3" was director Shane Black's idea that he was a tinkerer. "So the nice thing is that there just happened to be 40 other suits he'd been playing with that all came into Act. 3," he said. Now, Black's vision for the Iron Man's suit is finally turning into a reality in "Avengers: Infinity War," as his armor features wings and rocket thrusters that will allow Tony Stark to propel himself into deep space effortlessly if he wants to gain an advantage over the alien overlord Thanos.

Downey went on to reveal that in order to give all the superheroes equal screen time, directors Joe and Anthony Russo had decided to create team-ups. In the film, Stark's partners are Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Wong (Benedict Wong) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo).

"I love how Cumberbatch just comes in and kind of draws flaming circles anywhere and can basically step into your movie. That's fun. And we wanted to keep a little bit of the Science Bros thing alive, even though Ruffalo has been on such an amazing Banner/Hulk journey himself," said the actor.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will hit theaters on April 27.