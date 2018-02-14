New 'James Bond' Rumors: 'Casino Royale' Prequel Novel to Explore 007's Origin, First Mission

REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch Daniel Craig plays the current James Bond iteration

"James Bond" fans will finally learn of the very first mission the Agent 007 ever had to take.

Anthony Horowitz is working on a prequel to Ian Fleming's "Casino Royale," which was recently revealed to be titled "Forever and A Day." It will explore the origins of the world's most famous and dapper secret agent.

The synopsis for the new "James Bond" book was published on the late Fleming's official website, teasing the "birth of a legend."

The description for "Forever and A Day" reads, "The sea keeps its secrets. But not this time. One body. Three bullets. 007 floats in the waters of Marseille, killed by an unknown hand. It's time for a new agent to step up. Time for a new weapon against organized crime. It's time for James Bond to earn his license to kill. This is the story of the birth of a legend, in the brutal underworld of the French Riviera."

In an official statement also published on the website, Horowitz teased that the book might finally reveal what might have been Bond's very first mission, as well as the "forces" that shaped him into the icon that he is today. Some of the familiar characters to expect in the upcoming "James Bond" book are M and Miss Moneypenny.

"Forever and A Day" will be Horowitz's second "James Bond" novel. The first one is "Trigger Mortis" released back in 2015 and is set after the events of another one of Fleming's book, "Goldfinger."

"James Bond" fans should not be worried about how the book turns out especially since the Fleming estate gave its stamp of approval, including the late author's nephew Fergus Fleming who described it as a "superb achievement" and "an excellent novel in the best tradition of Ian Fleming."

Jonathan Cape publishing director Michael Shavit went so far as to say that the "Forever and A Day" is the "ultimate 'Bond' novel" that fans new and old will love.

"Forever and A Day" hits the UK shelves on May 31 while folks in the United States will have to wait until fall.