New 'Jurassic World 2' Clip Highlights the Dinosaur Protection Group

A new video for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" has been released, offering a first look at the Dinosaur Protection Group. The group has never been introduced in the franchise before, so it is interesting to know how its involvement in the next film will help take the franchise in a new direction.

After almost 15 years of being on hiatus, the "Jurassic Park" franchise returned with "Jurassic World" in 2015. The film helped breathe life back into the franchise after the disappointing "Jurassic Park III" in 2001, grossing more than $1.6 billion worldwide and being widely acclaimed for its inventiveness and impact.

Now that its sequel is just a few months away from hitting theaters, Universal Pictures is already ramping up the promotion for "Jurassic World 2." Last week, the studio released a new "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" video that focuses on the Dinosaur Protection Group, a new group that is led by Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) from the first film and is dedicated to the preservation of dinosaurs for future generations.

Previously, it was reported that "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" would be like a commentary for how people treat animals in the real world, and that pretty much manifests in the new clip. In the video, Claire is seen speaking before a group of kids in a classroom about dinosaurs while explaining how important the Dinosaur Protection Group is. This hints that in the film, the kids in the video are living in a world where dinosaurs do exist.

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" is set four years after the first film, where the theme park is now ruined and the Isla Nublar is no longer inhabited by humans but by a few surviving dinosaurs. The film will follow Owen and Claire as they set out on a mission to rescue the dinosaurs there.

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" premieres on June 22.