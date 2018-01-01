Facebook/JurassicWorld Official promo poster for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."

A new image from "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" features the human characters' close encounter with a new menacing creature. In the photo, the characters of Bryce Dallas Howard and Justice Smith are shown dangerously closing to a gigantic Carnotaurus, which was first introduced in the original "Jurassic Park" movie.

Calling back a classic scene from the franchise where a T-Rex peeks in from the side of the Ford Explorer in "Jurassic Park," the photo reveals that Claire (Howard) and Franklin (Smith) will find themselves in some serious trouble in the upcoming film. It can be recalled that the first international trailer for the film focused on Claire and Owen (Chris Pratt) returning to Isla Nublar to rescue some dinosaurs who are at the face of extinction due to an imminent volcanic eruption. The new image reveals that at some point during their mission, Claire and Franklin will find shelter in a gyroscope, where they will be stalked by a dangerous Carnotaurus.

In the upcoming film, newcomer Franklin is the youngest addition to the Dinosaur Protection Group. The image reveals that while he is a newbie, he is audacious enough to take risks, as the scene depicted in the image seems to come just before a T-Rex attack. It is also interesting to note that the image looks to feature an animatronic dinosaur instead of a CGI.

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" is set four years after the events in the first movie, with Isla Nublar now abandoned by humans and the surviving dinosaurs left to fend for themselves. As the island's dormant volcano comes back to life, Owen and Claire set out on a mission to return to the island to rescue the remaining dinosaurs there.

In a recent interview, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" co-writer and producer Colin Trevorrow said that the sequel will be very much different from the first film. "It looks like it because they all go to a fog-covered, scary island with dinosaurs on it, but it goes to a very, very different place than anyone expects. Really the heart and soul of the movie, the turn of the story, is not what we've shown in this trailer. It's very much not like 'The Lost World,'" he said.

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" will arrive in theaters on June 22, 2018.