New 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Toy Offers Closer Look at New Hybrid Dino Indoraptor

Facebook/Jurassic World "Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom" questions the value of dinosaur life.

As "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" hits theaters this 2018, a new line of toys has been unveiled at Toy Fair 2018 to promote the upcoming film. The new toys offer a good look at the new hybrid dinosaur from the film, the Indoraptor.

Fans have caught glimpses of the Indoraptor in the previous trailers and footage from the film. However, it looks like Universal Pictures is trying to give "Jurassic" fans a better idea of what this new hybrid dinosaur is going to look like and what it is capable of doing. Apparently, the Indoraptor appears to be really scary even just as a toy.

Since its debut, the "Jurassic Park" franchise has introduced several dinosaurs from history books. However, the Indoraptor is something that is totally new. Its toy version reveals that it possesses supersized claws, seemingly ready to tear through whoever from the Dinosaur Protection Group comes his way. It also has menacing eyes, black skin and visibly colorful markings.

How the Indoraptor will differ from the other dinosaurs previously introduced in the franchise remains to be seen, but fans can expect it to be far more dangerous. In "Jurassic World," fans got to see the camouflaged super-hunter Indominous Rex, which turned out to have a bit of Velociraptor DNA thrown into the mix. The Indoraptor may look a little smaller than that ravenous reptile, but its physical features hint that it's not to be messed with.

Before the new footage for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" offered glimpses of the new hybrid dinosaur, the Indoraptor had already been teased by Vincent D'Onofrio's character Vic Hoskins at the end of the previous film in the franchise when he said, "Imagine. That one, a fraction of the size, deadly, intelligent, able to hide from the most advanced military technology. A living weapon unlike anything we've ever seen."

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" will open in theaters on June 7.