Kekkai Sensen Official Site The fifth back to back manga volume of Yasuhiro Nightow’s work, “Kekkai Sensen (Blood Blockade Battlefront)” will be bundled with a new anime DVD due out on July 4. Pre-order deadline is on April 23.

The fifth back-to-back manga volume of Yasuhiro Nightow's action fantasy series, "Kekkai Sensen (Blood Blockade Battlefront)," has just been listed in a bundle with an upcoming original video animation (OVA) for last season's anime series, "Kekkai Sensen & Beyond (Blood Blockade Battlefront & Beyond)."

According to Anime News Network, the title has been listed as such by online retailers Amazon and Mangaoh and is due out on July 4. The production will also be limited to the number of pre-orders received by the set pre-order deadline of April 23.

The upcoming OVA will be 24 minutes long and will feature original anime episodes titled "Zapp Renfro Inga Ōhō-jū!! (Zapp Renfro in Retribution!!)" and "Bakkaadio no Shizuku (Bakkaadio's Drops)." The first part will feature the hot-blooded and womanizing Libra member Zapp Renfro, while the second one will all about fan-favorite werewolf Chain Sumeragi.

Zapp's episode will be adapting a story from the previously released fourth back to back manga volume, while Chain's episode will be lifted off from a story found in the second back to back manga volume.

Shigehito Takayanagi, who directed "Kekkai Sensen & Beyond" last season, will be returning to once again helm these couple of additional episodes, which will be animated by the popular Japanese animation studio BONES.

The original "Kekkai Sensen" manga series was first launched in 2009 and was releasing a new chapter in the bimonthly manga magazine "Jump SQ.19," before later on moving to "Jump Square." The series began with the story of a young photographer named Leonardo Watch, who inadvertently gained the so-called All-Seeing Eyes of the Gods skill at the expense of his sister's eyesight.

This incident forced Leonardo to move to Hellsalem's Lot and join the crime-fighting organization Libra to put his new skill to good use, while also providing for his sister's needs.

The manga series is currently being published by Dark Horse Comics in the United States.

The first anime adaptation aired in 2015 and was licensed by Funimation for a North American release. The second season, which featured stories centering on the other Libra members' lives, aired from October to December 2017.